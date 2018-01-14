Here are some statistics from Donald Trump’s first year in the White House. All numbers are correct at the time of writing.

37% – Donald Trump’s current approval rating, according to American pollster Gallup. This is the lowest rating for any US president since the end of the Second World War. Gallup records Barack Obama as having a rating of 50% at the end of his first year as president, while Bill Clinton had a rating of 54%. George W Bush enjoyed a rating of 83%, the highest for any president since the war.

(PA Graphics)

113 – bills Mr Trump has so far signed into law. President Obama signed 124 into law during his first year.

58 – the number of executive orders signed by Mr Trump since becoming president. Mr Obama signed 41 orders during his first year, while George W Bush signed 56. Mr Trump’s total of 58 is the highest for any single presidential year (from January 20 to January 19) so far this century.

(PA Graphics)

14 – different countries visited by Mr Trump since becoming president. His itinerary has included China, Japan, South Korea, Germany and France, but not the UK. Mr Obama visited 21 different countries during his first year in office, including the UK.

(PA Graphics)

120 – number of days after becoming president that Mr Trump made his first overseas visit. On May 20 2017 he travelled to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and met King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud. Mr Obama’s first foreign trip came just 30 days into his presidency, when he travelled to Ottawa in Canada to meet prime minister Stephen Harper.2 – number of times Mr Trump has tweeted as @POTUS, rather than @realDonaldTrump. Mr Obama tweeted as @POTUS 139 times during his last year as president.

0 – state visits hosted by Mr Trump since becoming president. Mr Obama welcomed one foreign leader on a state visit during his first year: prime minister Manmohan Singh of India, from November 23 to 25 2009.