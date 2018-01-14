A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Peru and Chile after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off the coast.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said that “hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts”.

It said that tsunami waves reaching 1-3ft “above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Peru” and that waves are forecast to be less than 1ft for the coasts of Chile.

Prelim M7.3 earthquake near the coast of southern Peru Jan-14 09:18 UTC, updates https://t.co/akiSg41Zo4 — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 14, 2018

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck 26 miles south-southwest of Acari at 4.18am local time on Sunday at a depth of 7.5 miles.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The warning centre later said there was no longer a tsunami threat.