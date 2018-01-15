The founder of the grassroots campaign set up to support Jeremy Corbyn has won a place on Labour’s ruling body.

Jon Lansman and two allies on the left of the party, Yasmine Dar and Rachel Garnham, were elected to three new places on the national executive committee (NEC).

Mr Lansman said the result meant that there was now a “21st century version of the Socialist party I joined 44 years ago”.

Comedian Eddie Izzard came fourth in the ballot for seats on the NEC

Activist and comedian Eddie Izzard came fourth in the vote as the party’s factions battled it out for places on the powerful group.

Izzard said: “Despite not being elected, I’ll continue to do all I can to campaign for an open and welcoming Labour Party and to campaign with fellow Labour activists across the country to help Labour win the next election and put Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street.”

Results of Labour’s NEC election

Mr Lansman helped found Momentum and is a key ally of Mr Corbyn.

His election will help to tighten the Labour leader’s grip on the party’s internal structures.

Responding, Conservative Party deputy chairman James Cleverly said: “Today’s election of Jon Lansman and his comrades to Labour’s ruling body confirms that the hard left has well and truly consolidated its grip over the Labour Party.”