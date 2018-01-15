A passenger plane which was left dangling off a cliff after skidding from a Turkish runway experienced a surge of speed in one of its engines, according to reports.

Pilots told investigators that the plane swerved to the left after the surge hit the right engine.

The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800, with 168 people on board, went off the runway at Trabzon Airport, northern Turkey, late on Saturday, stopping at an acute angle only a few feet away from the Black Sea.

A surge of power to one engine is thought to be behind the incident (AP)

All passengers and crew aboard the Turkish service were evacuated and no-one was injured.

The Dogan news agency said pilots told investigators that the plane landed normally but that the engine’s sudden increase in speed caused them to lose control.

Authorities at Trabzon Airport are making preparations to tow the plane off the slope.