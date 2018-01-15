Doctors who say a sick 10-month-old boy should no longer receive life-support treatment have been backed by independent medical experts.

Specialists at King’s College Hospital in London say giving further intensive care treatment to Isaiah Haastrup is “futile, burdensome and not in his best interests”.

Isaiah’s mother, Takesha Thomas, and father, Lanre Haastrup, who live in London, want treatment to continue.

Isaiah’s father Lanre Haastrup arrives at court (PA)

A High Court judge overseeing the case says two independent specialists asked for second opinions have agreed with treating doctors.

Mr Justice MacDonald summarised the latest evidence at a private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Monday.

The judge had been due to begin overseeing a trial.

But he adjourned the start until Monday January 22 after Isaiah’s mother and father said they needed more time to prepare their case.

Barrister Fiona Paterson, who is representing King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, has told Mr Justice MacDonald that Isaiah was born at King’s College Hospital on February 18 with a severe brain injury thought to have been caused by a deprivation of oxygen.

She said he was “ventilator-dependent” and being cared for in a paediatric intensive care unit.

Doctors did not think there were any “further investigations or forms of treatment” which would benefit him.

Mr Justice MacDonald said independent experts “concur entirely”.

The judge has ruled that journalists can report proceedings, even though hearings are taking place in private, but has imposed limits on what can be reported.