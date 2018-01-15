The knock-on effect of Carillion’s collapse is being felt across the outsourcing sector, with several firms outlining the impact.

:: Galliford Try said Carillion’s collapse has left a £60 million to £80 million hole in the funding of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route road project in Scotland.

Galliford and remaining joint venture partner Balfour Beatty will now complete the £550 million contract and pick up the shortfall.

:: Balfour Beatty, meanwhile, is predicting a £35 million to £45 million cash hit from the saga, linked to three joint ventures: the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, the A14 in Cambridgeshire and the M60 Junction 8 to M62 Junction 20 scheme.

However, it pledged to work customers to meet its contractual commitments.

:: Rival Kier Group said it has contingency plans in place for its joint ventures with Carillion, adding that it does not expect to take a financial hit.

Kier currently operates joint ventures involving Carillion on HS2 and the Highways England smart motorways programme.

:: Construction firm Morgan Sindall, which is working on a number of projects and joint ventures with Carillion, is “committed to completing these projects as planned”.

The group added the impact is “not expected to be material”.