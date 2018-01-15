An online news outlet known for its critical reporting on Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has had its registration revoked, in a move media watchdogs said is an attempt to muzzle the free press.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ruled that Rappler violated a constitutional prohibition on foreign ownership and control of mass media companies when it received investment from an international investment firm.

Rappler said it would fight the ruling in the courts and continue to operate.

It acknowledged it has two foreign investors, Omidyar Network and North Base Media, but said it “remains 100% Filipino-owned” and that the foreigners have no voting rights or any say in its management and news operations.

Rappler said in a statement: “What this means for you, and for us, is that the commission is ordering us to close shop, to cease telling you stories, to stop speaking truth to power.”

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines expressed outrage over the ruling and called on Filipino journalists “to unite and resist every and all attempts to silence us”.

Mr Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, denied the Duterte administration was curtailing freedom of the press.

“The issue at hand is the compliance of 100% Filipino ownership and management of mass media,” Mr Roque said. “It is not about infringement on the freedom of the press.”

The brash-talking Mr Duterte accused Rappler last year of being owned by Americans in violation of the Philippine constitution, and also said that the news outfit was funded by the Central Intelligence Agency. Rappler denied the allegations.

Amnesty International decried the decision against Rappler as “a blatant attack on press freedom,” noting the news group had been “fearless in holding those in power to account”.