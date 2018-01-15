Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a Finnish tourist who has been missing for almost a week.

Riina Elisabeth Sjogren, 38, was last seen in Edinburgh’s York Place at around 10.20pm on Tuesday January 9.

She had bought a plane ticket at Edinburgh Airport earlier in the day but left the airport at around 8.50pm to take the tram to the city centre. She also left a number of her belongings at the airport.

We need your help to find Finnish tourist Riina Sjogren (38) missing since Tuesday https://t.co/tOVjvZc1zr pic.twitter.com/AGDF3xlm30 — Edinburgh Police (@EdinburghPolice) January 13, 2018

Officers said they are growing increasingly concerned for Ms Sjogren’s welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

She is described as being white, 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build with long dark brown hair.

She also wears glasses and was last seen wearing dark trousers and a blue cardigan with a red or pink top underneath and a black and white scarf.

Chief Inspector Alan Carson said: “It has now been a week since Riina was last seen and I am eager to hear from anyone who has seen her since this time.

“We know she alighted the tram at York Place from the airport at around 10.20pm last Tuesday but since then she has not been in contact with family or friends.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Riina, or who knows of her whereabouts, to contact us immediately.”