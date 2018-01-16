Forecasters are predicting a “calm before the storm” as the UK gets set for travel disruption from snow, ice and strong winds.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been in place across much of Scotland and Northern Ireland since Monday, however the Met Office has issued one for northern England and Wales throughout Tuesday.

Hail, lightning and blizzard conditions are also possible in certain areas, forecasters warn, however spells of sunshine are expected to be frequent.

It will be wintry start to the day across many northern and some western areas tomorrow, with #snow and #ice to contend with. The south and east will have longer clearer spells, although this will encourage a patchy frost to form here too. pic.twitter.com/bfbRouXx8i — Met Office (@metoffice) January 15, 2018

Travel delays are possible and there is a chance of power cuts throughout the duration of the day.

A Met Office spokesman told the Press Association: “You could sum up the whole week by saying it will be cold with strong winds and periods of sunshine.

“Any kind of weather you want we have got it – apart from heat.

“There’s going to be an awful lot of sun showers, which we weren’t seeing last week.

“This week there will be a lot more changing. Wednesday will be the calm before the storm.

“Before this low pressure system comes through, there’s a lull of winds and a bit of a reduction showers.

“Wednesday night we will see an intensification of winds and very windy weather.”

High grounds in western Scotland are likely to see 10cm to 20cm (four inches to eight inches) of snow building up, while there may also be more than 15cm (six inches) over the hills of Northern Ireland.

Two to eight centimetres will be more typical across lower levels.

❄️REMINDER❄️@metoffice Yellow warning for SNOW & ICE LIVE until Wednesday at 6pm ⚠️All areas except Aberdeen City & some neighbouring parts of Aberdeenshire/Angus are affected. Please #BeSafe & Drive according to conditions ♥️ pic.twitter.com/opEuB6jBqY — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 15, 2018

Hail and lightning is expected particularly across western Scotland, with potential for disruption to power supplies from lightning strikes.

Strong winds bring the potential for temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of lying snow, mainly over high ground.

This warning is to remain in place until Wednesday at 6pm.

Meanwhile, northern England and Wales could see two to six centimetres accumulate in places, especially above 100 metres.

On lower levels, there is likely to be a slushy cover of one or two centimetres.

The warning is in force between 4am on Tuesday and 11am on Wednesday.

After the snow and ice of Tuesday, Wednesday evening is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph (127kph) in places and “a danger to life” from flying debris.