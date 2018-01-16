A judge is holding an extraordinary four-day sentencing hearing for a disgraced American sport doctor who sexually assaulted young elite gymnasts.

Larry Nassar is returning to court on Tuesday in Lansing, Michigan.

On Monday, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles said she was among the athletes sexually abused by Nassar.

Dozens of women and girls who were victims will be allowed to speak at the hearing and Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is expected to order a sentence on Friday.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting females with his hands at his Michigan State University office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club. He also worked for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

The Michigan attorney general’s office is seeking at least 40 years in prison for the 54-year-old Nassar. He’s already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.