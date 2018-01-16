A new strategy aimed at tackling loneliness and isolation in Scotland is being developed.

The draft plan, now open for consultation, will look at the causes of the issues and how they can be addressed.

Views are also being sought on how communities can help those at risk of becoming lonely or isolated have access to sufficient support networks.

It is believed to be one of the first strategies in the world of its kind to be developed.

Social Security Minister Jeane Freeman said: “Social isolation and loneliness can affect anyone – at all ages and stages of life.

“We know there is also a link between loneliness and poor physical and mental health and that this can impact on everyday life.

“We are leading the way when it comes to tackling this and will be the first country in the UK and one of the first in the world to develop a national strategy to address loneliness and isolation.

“Now we want to hear from you about what is important in tackling these issues.”

The consultation can be accessed by visiting https://consult.gov.scot/.