Rescue services have recovered the bodies of two people from the rubble of three adjacent houses in northern Belgium after an explosion ripped through them.

Fourteen people were taken to hospital after they were injured in the blast in Antwerp late on Monday, including seven rescued from under the debris.

The two bodies were found on Tuesday.

[VIDEO] Explosie Paardenmarkt: hulpdiensten werken heel de nacht door. 14 slachtoffers naar ziekenhuis. https://t.co/qtI2cOhxlr pic.twitter.com/PigKBtkGaz — Politie Antwerpen (@LPAntwerpen) January 16, 2018

Antwerp police had quickly announced that the blast was not part of a terror attack.

At least one building totally collapsed.

Rescue workers were still going through the debris early on Tuesday, although they had no indication that there were more victims.

We zoeken nog steeds onder het puin naar eventuele slachtoffers. #paardenmarkt pic.twitter.com/1upvNBZdtI — Brandweer Zone Antwerpen (@BZAntwerpen) January 16, 2018

Investigations into the cause of the blast would only start after the search was completed, authorities said.

AP