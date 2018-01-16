A Brexit-backing MP appeared a little more weary than usual with Ken Clarke as the Europhile former chancellor spoke in the Commons.

Sir Desmond Swayne often expresses his disapproval or gives the impression of being bored when sat behind Mr Clarke.

But he faced claims on social media of appearing to be asleep when Mr Clarke spoke during the latest debate on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill.

.@DesmondSwayne MP just fell asleep in the House of Commons. pic.twitter.com/msqIBUbZCJ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 16, 2018

Sir Desmond’s head rested on his hand and fell back for a short period as Mr Clarke discussed the EU charter of fundamental rights.

Labour former minister Ben Bradshaw, in response to one post stating Sir Desmond had fallen asleep, tweeted: “Pretending.”