A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a 57-year-old man was found at an address in South Wales.

Gwent Police launched a murder investigation after finding Anthony Bubbins’ body when they were called to an address in Brynderwen Road, in the Newport area of South Wales, at around 3.30pm on Monday.

The force appealed for help in locating Paul Paget, 54, who it was believed may have information about the incident.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said on Tuesday that Mr Paget had been found in the Devon area and had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

She said: “He currently remains in police custody and will be brought back to the Gwent Police force imminently.”

The spokeswoman said Mr Bubbins’s family had been notified about his death and were being supported by specialist officers.

“The cause of death has yet to be established,” she said.

“We are currently treating the death as suspicious and have now launched a murder investigation.”