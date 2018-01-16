The island of Ireland has been battered by an icy blast as snowy conditions caused widespread travel disruption.

Authorities north and south were bracing for the wintry weather to get even worse overnight, as Storm Fionn approaches from the Atlantic.

An amber snow warning is in place for parts of Northern Ireland.

In the Irish Republic, Met Eireann has issued an amber wind warning for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry, with yellow snow and ice and wind warnings in place for the entire country.

High seas on the Atlantic coast are also anticipated.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) south of the border urged motorists to exercise caution, with Stormont’s Department of Infrastructure issuing a similar warning in Northern Ireland.

Update: Further snow showers are forecast nationwide until 9am tomorrow. 1 to 3cm of snow is expected, especially in Ulster, Connaught and north Leinster with higher accumulations on hills and mountains. Beware of black ice. https://t.co/usl0mhOR9T — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) January 16, 2018

There were multiple weather-linked road crashes north of the border, with public transport services hit by delays.

A section of M1 motorway was reduced to one lane during the Tuesday evening rush hour due to the snowfall.

A number of schools across the island closed early due to the dire forecasts.

Exposed areas on Ireland’s Atlantic coast have made preparations to stave off potential flooding incidents.

Galway City Council is closing the Seapoint Promenade at Salthill as a “precautionary measure”.

Met Eireann said gusts in Atlantic coast counties could reach up to 120kph (75mph).