President Donald Trump has a “very strong and a very probable possibility” of completing his presidency “with no medical issues”, his doctor has said.

Mr Trump’s overall health “is excellent” and he did “exceedingly well” on cognitive screening, the medic added.

White House and Navy Doctor Ronny Jackson gave details on Tuesday following Mr Trump’s first physical last Friday at the Walter Reed military hospital.

Dr Jackson reported that the 6ft 3in president weighed in at 239lb, 3lb heavier than he was in September 2016.

Mr Trump’s blood pressure was 122 over 74, and his total cholesterol was 223, which is higher than recommended.

Mr Trump was 70 when he took office, making him the oldest person ever elected to the nation’s highest office.

Dr Jackson said Mr Trump is healthy and should remain so for the remainder of his presidency.