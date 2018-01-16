Losses by industrial and technology companies helped pull US stocks lower on Tuesday as the market fell back from its latest record highs.

The slide erased some of the gains from a broad rally earlier in the day that had sent the Dow Jones industrial average past the 26,000-point threshold for the first time.

Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices declined.

Health care stocks were among the gainers as investors sized up the latest company earnings and deal news following a long holiday weekend.

“We’ve come perhaps a little bit too far, too fast,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management.

“If you look at year-to-date performance, you have the broad popular indices up roughly 3 to almost 5% in two weeks’ trading. That’s a fairly torrid pace and a pace that we think is perhaps a little aggressive, so a little bit of a pause here would perhaps be constructive.”

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 9.82 points, or 0.4%, to 2,776.42. The Dow lost 10.33 points, or 0.04%, to 25,792.86. It had been up as much as 282 points earlier. The Nasdaq shed 37.38 points, or 0.5%, to 7,223.69. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 19 points, or 1.2%, to 1,572.97.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.54% from 2.55% late Friday.

The Dow’s latest milestone-setting move happened shortly after the market opened Tuesday as investors weighed encouraging earnings from Citigroup and UnitedHealth Group.

It took the Dow seven trading days since it first closed above 25,000 on January 4 to cross the 26,000-point threshold.

That is faster than the 23 days it took the Dow to go from 24,000 to 25,000 points, which was a record thousand-point swing.

The milestone moment did not last.

The rally lost steam by early afternoon, ultimately pulling the Dow and the other major indexes into the red.

Even with Tuesday’s reversal the stock market is off to a stellar start in 2018. The S&P 500 index has closed lower only one other day this year. It capped last week with its seventh weekly gain in the past eight.

Investors have been encouraged by strong global growth and rising company earnings. For the next few weeks, traders will have their eye on companies reporting results for the final quarter of 2017 for details on how the tax overhaul that took effect earlier this year will affect corporations.

Many companies are taking one-off charges for bringing home money held abroad, but traders expect them to benefit in the long run from the decision to cut the standard tax rate from 35% to 21% and are bidding up their share prices.

On Tuesday, Citigroup reported an 18.3 billion dollar loss for the fourth quarter due to the new tax law. But excluding the one-time charges, Citigroup earned a profit. The stock added 27 cents to 77.11 dollars.

UnitedHealth Group gained 1.9% after its said earnings more than doubled in the final quarter of 2017. The nation’s largest insurer also raised its forecast well beyond expectations, largely due to help from the federal tax overhaul. The stock picked up 4.26 dollars to 232.90 dollars.

Elsewhere in the market, particularly with technology and industrial stocks, investors opted to sell.

“A big concern is the market right now is: ‘Is tax reform priced in?'” said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA Research.