The jury has retired in the trial of three men accused of the murder of a businessman who was shot dead during a botched burglary at his £1 million home.

Guy Hedger was killed after intruders entered his home in Castlewood, Ashley, near Ringwood, Hampshire, at about 3am on April 30 2017.

A post-mortem examination found that the 61-year-old died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Jason Baccus, 42, and Scott Keeping, 44, both of Verney Close, Bournemouth, along with Kevin Downton, 40, of Winterborne Stickland, near Blandford, all deny murder.

Prosecutor Nigel Lickley QC told the jury at Winchester Crown Court that two masked men stormed into the bedroom where Mr Hedger was with his husband Simon Hedger-Cooper, and ordered both naked men to face the wall.

The trial heard that Downton is accused of shooting Mr Hedger after Mr Hedger-Cooper set off a panic alarm.

The three male defendants have pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated burglary and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Baccus and Downton admit one charge of burglary of industrial premises but deny another offence of burglary.

Keeping’s wife, Helen Keeping, 40, denies two charges of assisting an offender by providing a false alibi for her husband and disposing of stolen property for him and for Baccus.