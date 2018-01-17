Sports stars are helping promote a healthy eating drive for school children.

Called Eat Better Feel Better, the website relaunched by the Scottish Government provides parents with tips to make healthy choices easier for their children.

The website shows how quick and cost-effective it can be to swap snacks that are higher in sugar and salt with more balanced options.

Public Health Minister Aileen Campbell was joined by former footballer John Hughes, Scotland Rugby 7s captain Scott Riddell and Ross Gray, founder of Gold and Gray Soccer Academy, at Castleview Primary School in Edinburgh to promote the campaign.

Ms Campbell said: “Scottish parents can have incredibly busy schedules and that’s why Eat Better Feel Better aims to empower families with straightforward and affordable food and snack choices to help keep children happy and healthy.

“It’s great to have these incredible sporting ambassadors come down today to spend time with the children and talk to them about the how our healthy snack heroes – like bananas, rice cakes or apple slices – can help to keep them energised.”

John Hughes, a former defender for Falkirk, Celtic, Hibernian and Ayr United, said: “As an ex-player, I know just how important it is to choose meals and snacks that are packed with goodness to keep you healthy and energised.

“The easiest way is to start by opting for simple snacks like the Eat Better Feel Better snack heroes that you can quickly prepare or grab on the go – even the smallest of changes can make a really big difference”.