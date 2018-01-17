Fed-up football fans heading for Chelsea’s FA Cup tie against Norwich have been told that transport problems have delayed the kick-off.

Chelsea tweeted: “For fans coming to tonight’s game, there is currently no service on the District Line between South Kensington/Edgware Road and Parsons Green/Ealing Broadway and Richmond due to a faulty train at Earls Court.”

Severe delays and part suspensions on the District and Circle lines left fans fearing they may miss the first half and being forced to walk to the Stamford Bridge ground.

I arrived at High St Ken at 1700GMT ish and train bound for Wimbledon terminated there due to an issue at Earls Court. Had a very pleasant 40-min walk https://t.co/UBJhMfMxKH — Matt McGeehan (@mattmcgeehan) January 17, 2018

The Metropolitan Police said the match had been put back to 8pm due to “the issues on the District Line”.

There was no service clockwise on the Circle Line and no service between South Kensington and West Kensington also between Edgware Road and Earls Court due to a faulty train at Earls Court, and severe delays on the rest of the line, Transport for London said.