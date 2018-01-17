Campaigners marched in Poland to express their opposition to a proposal in parliament to further tighten the country’s already restrictive abortion law.

Hundreds took part in a march in Warsaw on Wednesday, and other marches were held in cities around the country.

The turnout appeared far smaller than similar marches which mobilised huge crowds in 2016.

The march, organised by a group known as the Women’s Strike, came after MPs voted recently to refuse to consider a proposal to liberalise the abortion law and moved forward with a separate proposal to tighten it.

Abortion is illegal in most cases in Catholic Poland, and some MPs are seeking to restrict it further.