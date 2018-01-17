A lorry driver has died and a bus driver taken to hospital after their vehicles collided.

Emergency services were called to Warwick Road in Stratford-upon-Avon at about 1.45pm on Wednesday after the crash, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said.

The male lorry driver, who police said was in his 30s, was found in his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

An #roadtrafficcollision has occurred on the Warwick Road out of Stratford-Upon-Avon road will remain closed for the considerable future. @HighwaysWMIDS pic.twitter.com/7qH1osBwHN — Stratford SNT (@StratfordCops) January 17, 2018

The bus driver, a man believed to be in his 50s, was freed from his vehicle by the fire service after being trapped for 45 minutes, and taken to hospital with a leg injury.

A spokesman for WMAS said: “Crews discovered two patients, one in each vehicle.

“Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save the lorry driver and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The bus driver, a man believed to be in his 50s, was trapped as a result of the damage to his vehicle and with the help of the fire service was cut free after about 45 minutes.

“He was carefully monitored throughout by ambulance staff and treated for a leg injury before being transported to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulance.”

Anyone with information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101.