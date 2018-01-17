Media mogul Rupert Murdoch hurt his back in a recent sailing accident, and will be working at home for some weeks.

The 86-year-old last week sent a note, which has been seen by The Associated Press, to senior colleagues at his companies, 21st Century Fox and News Corp.

It said he will be working from home for weeks because of the injury.

Vanity Fair said Mr Murdoch had been in hospital in Los Angeles after the accident.

The Murdoch family owns Fox, which is home to Fox News, the Fox broadcast network and a major film studio. Disney is buying most of Fox for about 52 billion dollars (£37 billion).

News Corp owns the Wall Street Journal, other newspapers and book publisher HarperCollins.