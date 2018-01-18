Phone-hacking allegations against both The Sun and the now defunct News Of The World are due to be aired at the High Court.

The latest round of the long-running litigation involves four individuals – including Jim Moir, who is better known as comedian and actor Vic Reeves, and Coronation Street actor Rajan Harkishindas, who uses the name Jimmi Harkishin.

The others are journalist and TV presenter Kate Thornton and talent manager Chris Herbert.

They allege they were the victims of unlawful information gathering by News Group Newspapers (NGN), resulting in 79 disputed articles.

Their lawyers also assert the practice was “widespread” in both newspapers.

Jim Moir – better known as Vic Reeves – is suing News Group Newspapers over phone-hacking (Ian West/PA)

NGN, which has previously settled a large number of cases brought against the News Of The World, has always denied hacking activity at its sister tabloid.

It says that the two publications were two different newspapers, which were separately run and did not share journalistic resources.

Allegations are to be made in respect of a very wide range of activities, journalists, executives and third parties over a period of about 14 years at the two newspapers and NGN as a whole.

The trial in London, before Mr Justice Mann, is expected to last at least four weeks.

It is only concerned with the disputed issue of liability.

The four individual claims are likely to be heard first with the “generic” case to follow.