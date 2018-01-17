Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle will visit Cardiff to celebrate the people, culture and heritage of Wales.

The US actress will get another taste of her future life as a member of the monarchy when – with Harry by her side – she begins their Welsh away-day with a walkabout on Thursday outside Cardiff Castle.

The prince will be able to introduce his bride-to-be to the residents of another area of the country, following on from successful visits the pair have made to Nottingham and Brixton in south London.

Inside the castle, Cardiff’s landmark building with a history dating back over 1,000 years, the couple will tour a Welsh culture festival.

They will hear performances from musicians and poets, meet leading sportsmen and women, and see how organisations are working to promote the Welsh language and cultural identity.

Cardiff’s landmark building has history dating back over 1,000 years (Visit Wales/PA)

The prince and Ms Markle will then travel on to Star Hub, a community and leisure centre in the Tremorfa area of the city to see how sport is being used to engage young people and aid social development.

Later they will see how StreetGames, a delivery partner of Sport Wales and the Welsh Government and an organisation with which Harry has worked, is helping to make sport accessible to all young people, regardless of their social circumstances.

It does this by supporting and establishing over 1,000 local organisations around the UK to deliver doorstep sport in disadvantaged communities.

During their visit the couple will meet young people taking part in various doorstep sessions, including street dance and table tennis.

They will also meet young women involved with the UsGirls project, set up with the aim of encouraging female participation in sports across the UK and tackling the barriers that prevent many girls and young women from taking part in physical activity.