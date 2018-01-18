An obese 12-year-old girl could be taken from the care of her mother after a doctor raised concerns about her health.

Council social services bosses have begun family court litigation and a judge is expected to make decisions in the near future.

Detail of the case has emerged in a ruling by Judge Clifford Bellamy, who analysed preliminary issues at a private family court hearing.

Judge Bellamy, who is based in Leicester, said no-one involved could be identified.

A doctor had examined the girl a few months ago and concluded her body mass index was at a “dangerously high level”, said the judge.

The youngster had gone into foster care pending decisions about her long-term future.

Judge Bellamy said medical experts would give evidence relating to concerns about the youngster’s obesity before decisions about where she should live were made.