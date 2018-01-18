The papers offer a variety of news on Thursday with Grenfell, Calais and PFI deals making the headlines.

The Daily Mail leads with the headline “Le stitch-up!” as it reports on Theresa May’s pledge of tens of millions of pounds to strengthen Britain’s border controls in France. It describes the loaning of the Bayeux Tapestry from Normandy to Britain as a “sweetner” in part of the deal.

PFI deals have come into criticism in the Guardian, which says “taxpayers will be forced to hand over nearly £200bn to contractors” under the deals for at least 25 years. It also leads on residents in a privately-owned high-rise block with the same cladding that was used on Grenfell Tower possibly being forced to pay millions for replacement panels to be installed.

Guardian front page, Thursday 18 January 2018: Revealed: the £200bn cost of PFI projects

The Daily Telegraph also features Calais on its front page, along with a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge who visited Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: '£44m to keep border at Calais'

The Daily Mirror leads on the ongoing trial of Barry Bennell and reports that four men – including Wales star Gary Speed – took their own lives after alleged abuse.

The Metro carries the same story on the Bennell trial, with the former coach denying 48 counts of sexual offences.

The Sun carries a story of a veteran of the Iranian Embassy siege left “skint and homeless”.

Tomorrow's front page: Penniless SAS hero of 1980 Iranian Embassy siege is left homeless as council fails to house him

The i leads on what it calls a “pensions shock” for higher earners, claiming that a “nasty surprise” in the form of a higher tax bill is awaiting thousands.