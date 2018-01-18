Jason King star Peter Wyngarde has died at the age of 90, his agent has confirmed.

The actor was best known for his role as sleuth Jason King in Department S and its spin-off.

A heartthrob in his day, he also enjoyed numerous stage roles and appeared as Klytus in Flash Gordon and as Timanov in Doctor Who: Planet Of Fire.

1973 photo of actor Peter Wyngarde, who has died aged 90 (PA)

His agent and manager, Thomas Bowington, said: “He was one of the most unique, original and creative actors that I have ever seen. As a man, there were few things in life he didn’t know.

“I sometimes nicknamed him the King because he simply knew everything.

“He was a mentor on everything you can think of, from sports cars to how to make a good cup of tea and how to do a tie and shirt.

“He died at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (in London), and even then he was saying that you shouldn’t button the upper button on a shirt.

Ah no, not #PeterWyngarde.RIP #JasonKing. A great actor and an utterly distinct male role model and action hero. pic.twitter.com/Qqkz5m7jm3 — Lee Carey (@Carey_Art) January 18, 2018

“As a person he was the most exceptional person I met in my life and a great mentor and teacher.”

Wyngarde signed his contract for Department S on a napkin in a restaurant and went on to make the character his own.

His agent said the actor had roles and personal appearances coming up and that he died in hospital on Monday, having been unwell for a couple of months.