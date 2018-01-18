A planned strike by managers at CrossCountry Trains over pay is set to be called off.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) were due to walk out on January 26 in protest at being offered a lower pay rise than other workers.

The union said the company had agreed to meet its demand for an equal pay rise.

Managers had voted to strike after saying some were offered a 1% deal compared with 3.3% for other employees.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “If the company had done the right thing in the first place and awarded equal pay settlements all round, our members would have been spared a lot of anxiety and wouldn’t have been driven to voting overwhelmingly for industrial action.”

The union is expected to call off the strike later on Thursday.