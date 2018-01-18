Detectives investigating the death of a 57-year-old man are asking for help to find out what happened to him and who he spoke to or saw in his last days and hours.

Gwent Police launched a murder investigation after being called to an address in Brynderwen Road, in the Newport area of South Wales, at around 3.30pm on Monday.

At the property they found the body of Anthony Bubbins, from the Newport area.

Officers issued an appeal to trace a 54-year-old man from the Newport area, who it was believed may have information about the incident and he was arrested in Devon a short time later.

On Wednesday, DCI Mark Pope said the man remained in custody.

“At this moment, we are following several lines of enquiry into the investigation,” he said.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information on the victim’s last sightings and particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen or been in contact with Anthony Bubbins from Monday January 8 to Monday January 15 at 3.30pm.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log number 320 15/01/18.