Ryanair pilots have voted to accept a pay offer, giving them increases of up to 20%.

The airline said the pay of its pilots in the UK was now 20% more than those in other companies flying 737 Boeing aircraft.

The increase will be paid next week after being accepted in bases including Stansted.

Most Ryanair pilots in Ireland have already agreed to the new rates, although around a third of staff in Dublin have not yet voted, which Ryanair said was “disappointing”.

Talks with pilots’ representatives in Dublin were progressing slowly, said Ryanair, adding: “Ryanair will continue to communicate with the 35% of Dublin pilots who have yet to accept this substantial pay increase which, if accepted, can be included in the February payroll and will take them to 20% higher pay than Norwegian 737 pilots in Dublin.”

Two select committees have written to HM Revenue and Customs and the Director of Labour Market Enforcement asking them to investigate Ryanair and the agencies used to supply its cabin crew.

The chairmen of the Work and Pensions and Business Committees said they were responding to reports of cabin crew being required to undertake unpaid work, pay for training and uniforms and take unpaid leave, which could mean agency staff receiving less than the national living wage.

The airline’s response had “ignored” many of the questions, said the politicians.

Work and Pensions Committee chairman Frank Field and Rachel Reeves, who chairs the Business Committee said: “Despite Ryanair’s weak, evidence-free assurances to the contrary, it appears that cabin crew are being paid in a confusing and opaque way, potentially designed to mask low pay and poor conditions.”

“We believe it is vital that potential poor employment practices are examined not only to ensure the rights of Ryanair cabin crew are protected, but also to ensure that there is no ‘race to the bottom’ across the aviation sector.”