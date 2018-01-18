Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron stopped at a Michelin star pub co-owned by Sir Michael Parkinson and his son for a working lunch ahead of the start of the UK-France summit.

The Royal Oak in Paley Street, a gastro-pub in Mrs May’s Maidenhead constituency which boasts “non-intrusive service” and “British food cooked to perfection”, was the venue of choice for the leaders.

The PM welcomed @EmmanuelMacron to the UK with lunch in her Maidenhead constituency #UKFRSummit pic.twitter.com/LCwWqyqMEa — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) January 18, 2018

The pub’s chef Craig Johnston, who was branded a “local hero” after he was revealed as the winner of BBC’s Masterchef: The Professionals at the end of last year, prepared lunch for the Prime Minister and French leader.

They dined on a menu of dressed crab, blood orange radicchio and sorrel followed by carver duck breast, roasted onion tartlet and beetroot puree.

Craig is the youngest ever Professional MasterChef Champion🍴 #MasterChefUK pic.twitter.com/DdU8xdt9pO — MasterChef UK 🍴 (@MasterChefUK) December 23, 2017

A series of videos tweeted by Mr Macron show him meeting members of staff, including one from the French town of Rodez.

But it seems the French president may have confused the Michelin star pub with a less upmarket Greene King pub of the same name in Yateley, which is just over 12 miles away.

He wrote on Twitter: “From Rodez to Yateley, these young French people are making the partnership between our two countries live.”

De Rodez à Yateley, ces jeunes Français font vivre le partenariat entre nos deux pays. pic.twitter.com/o9YnGC6zzi — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 18, 2018

Sir Michael and son Nick Parkinson opened The Royal Oak in July 2001.

The pub went on to gain a Bib Gourmand in 2008 and a Michelin star in 2010, which it still holds along with three AA Rosettes.

Déjeuner de travail avec la Première ministre britannique pour faire face aux défis d’aujourd’hui et préparer demain. #UKFRSummit pic.twitter.com/4pFuKXfgur — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 18, 2018

The Royal Oak states: “Our food is not designed not to be pretentious, but rather to embrace the flavours of the produce and not disguise them with unfamiliar ingredients and complicated cooking methods.”

It adds: “We defy you not to scrape the plate.”

Guests can choose to arrive by helicopter or park in a spot specially reserved for Ferraris (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Guests are able to arrive by helicopter, landing in a field behind the pub, while a sign outside the venue states “Ferrari parking only” and warns all other vehicles will be towed.

The interior of the restaurant is “elegant, stylish and nostalgic” while service is described as “friendly, efficient and non-intrusive”, offering a laid back setting for the encounter between Mrs May and Mr Macron.

“There’s no standing on ceremony, we want you to relax and enjoy your visit to the Oak so you feel at home and keep coming back for more,” the Royal Oak website states.