A police officer who died in a car crash on Christmas Day has been described as an “amazing husband, father and friend” as hundreds attended his funeral.

Pc Dave Fields was given a guard of honour as his cortege arrived at Grenoside Crematorium, in Sheffield, on Thursday afternoon.

Mounted police and motorcycle officers accompanied the hearse along with Pc Fields’s dog, Bertie, who followed, led by a uniformed colleague.

Pc Dave Fields (South Yorkshire Police/PA Wire)

And a police helicopter circled the crematorium, tipping its nose, before flying off into the dark, sleet-filled skies.

Married father-of-two Pc Fields, 45, was in a marked BMW police car which was responding to an “immediate incident” on December 25 when it was in collision with a silver Citroen C3 heading in the opposite direction on the A57 in Sheffield.

A passenger in the Citroen, 61-year-old Lorraine Stephenson, also died following the crash.

In the statement, the officer’s family said: “Dave was an amazing husband, father and friend who was loved by everyone who knew him.

“He made us all proud every day and will be missed so much.

“I’m really grateful for the support and incredibly kind wishes we have received from everyone so far and I’d please ask that our privacy as a family is continued to be respected, especially today as we gather to celebrate Dave’s life.

“He was an amazing man and will be in our thoughts each and every single day.”

NEWS: Family of PC Dave Fields issue statement as they gather to celebrate his life The family of PC Dave Fields, who… Posted by South Yorkshire Police on Thursday, January 18, 2018

Pc Fields’ Sergeant, Lee Beck, said: “Dave was a hardworking, dedicated officer who prided himself in being there for others. Nothing was ever too much trouble for Dave.

“Not only was Dave a fine officer but he was a friend; the best friend.

“Pc 3313 Fields has left a massive, unfillable hole in our department but he will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts.”

A police officer with Pc Dave Fields’s dog, Bertie, ahead of the funeral in Sheffield (Dave Higgens/PA)

Pc Fields was an exceptional officer who loved his job and was respected as a dedicated, committed and enthusiastic police officer within South Yorkshire Police.

“His colleagues, as are we all, are devastated by his death. We also think of the Stephenson family who have been affected and hold them in our thoughts at this difficult time.”