A car has driven onto the crowded seaside promenade along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro – injuring at least 11.

The Twitter account of Brazil’s military police force reports the number of injured and says the driver in Thursday night’s incident has been taken into custody.

A witness reports seeing at least one child among the injured.

The car stopped in the sand after it apparently crossed the wide pavement that runs between the beach and a busy road with several people knocked down and lying on the ground.