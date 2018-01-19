A teenager accused over the Parsons Green terror attack which injured 30 Tube travellers is expected to enter pleas in court later.

Iraqi Ahmed Hassan Mohammed Ali, 18, is charged with attempted murder and using the chemical compound TATP to cause an explosion that was likely to endanger life on September 15 last year.

He allegedly built and placed an improvised explosive device on a train which partially exploded near Parsons Green train station.

The charge states that he meant to create a larger explosion with intent to kill and cause serious injury to people and property.

Hassan, of Cavendish Road, Sunbury, Surrey, is due to appear at the Old Bailey via video link from custody before Mr Justice Haddon-Cave.

A trial date of March 5 has already been fixed.