Rescuers have been searching through the night for two fishermen missing after their vessel capsized.

HM Coastguard received a 999 call and a distress alert from a vessel in Loch Fyne at about 6pm on Thursday, reporting the crew had recovered a man from the water.

The casualty told his rescuers that his 40ft fishing boat had capsized and there were two more fishermen in the water, off the Argyll and Bute coast.

Tighnabruaich, Arran and Cambeltown RNLI Lifeboats were sent to the sea loch, alongside the HM Coastguard Prestwick helicopter and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Tarbert, Kames, Inverary and Crinan.

A large scale search and rescue operation has been launched for two fishermen in #LochFyne #Scotland after their vessel capsized. https://t.co/riYmupPR4F pic.twitter.com/rvfFM5Kfjv — Maritime&Coastguard (@MCA_media) January 18, 2018

Campbeltown lifeboat and local vessels continued searching through the night, with the assistance of a vessel with underwater capabilities.

Coastguard vessels will rejoin the search later on Friday.

The casualty who was recovered from the water was transferred to Mid Argyll Community Hospital in Lochgilphead, where staff describe his condition as stable.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “Cambeltown RNLI Lifeboat has been out all night and is this morning joining a number of commercial vessels searching the area, sadly however, nothing has been found.

“Attempts were made last night with a remotely operated underwater vehicle to investigate the fishing vessel which has come to rest on the sea floor, however poor visibility hampered those efforts.

“A number of Coastguard Rescue Teams and RNLI Lifeboats are expected to meet later this morning to rejoin the search in the Loch Fyne area.”

Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch are carrying out a joint investigation to establish what caused the incident.