Conservatives defeated Labour to take a council seat in the latest local by-elections by 276 votes.

The Tory victory came in a contest in the Hulton ward of Labour-controlled Bolton Council following the death of a Labour councillor.

Voting was: C 1,455, Lab 1,179, Ukip 190, LD 67, Green 52. The turnout was 29.7%.

Toby Hewitt has been declared the winner in the by-election for #Hulton ward! pic.twitter.com/LxUwm0dK1C — Bolton Conservatives (@BoltonTories) January 19, 2018

Elsewhere, Conservatives easily held a seat on Milton Keynes Council (Newport Pagnell North & Hanslope ward) while Liberal Democrats comfortably held a seat on Rochford District Council (Downhall & Rawreth).

Kieron Wilson Independent has been elected as the new councillor for Throop and Muscliff ward following a by-election in Bournemouth. Turnout 24.45 per cent https://t.co/viOoKgzVzl — Bournemouth Council (@bournemouthbc) January 19, 2018

An independent candidate narrowly rebuffed a Conservative challenge to win a seat on Bournemouth Borough Council (Throop & Muscliff) in a poll prompted by the resignation of an independent councillor.