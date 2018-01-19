North Korea has cancelled plans to send a delegation led by a popular singer to South Korea over the weekend to check on preparations for a trip by an art troupe during next month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

South Korea’s unification ministry said North Korea did not explain why it was suspending the visit by the seven-member advance team, which features Moranbong Band lead singer Hyon Song Wol.

Earlier this week, the rival Koreas agreed that the 140-member North Korean art troupe, which Ms Hyon also leads, will perform twice in South Korea during the games.

Ms Hyon heads the popular Moranbong Band, which was hand-picked by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Her appearance as part of a North Korean delegation during earlier talks gained a lot of media attention in the South and beyond.