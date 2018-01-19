A fugitive who complained on Facebook about his unflattering police mugshot has been arrested.

Wayne Savage was wanted by Avon and Somerset Police for allegedly breaching a court order and failing to appear in court.

The 33-year-old, from the Highbridge area of Somerset, had been due to appear in court to face charges of criminal damage, common assault and traffic offences.

The force posted an appeal for Savage on its Facebook page and he responded, saying: “Could have put up better pic.”

Wayne Savage commented on Avon and Somerset Police’s Facebook appeal for him (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

He went on to respond to a number of people who shared or commented on the post, branding one person a “snitch” and saying that the police’s description of his physical appearance was not accurate.

Savage also posted a gif which showed a cat driving a car with a caption saying ‘F*** the police’.

We're pleased to report wanted man Wayne Savage has been arrested.We had issued an appeal to find the 33-year-old in… Posted by Avon and Somerset Constabulary on Friday, January 19, 2018

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: “We had issued an appeal to find the 33-year-old. Savage was arrested on Friday and is currently in police custody.

“He was apprehended within two days of our appeal and we’d like to thank our Facebook users, as well as the wider public, for their overwhelming response to the appeal.”