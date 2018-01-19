A baby has been killed and 17 other people were injured when a motorist drove into a crowded promenade along Copacabana beach in Brazil.

Rio de Janeiro’s municipal health department confirmed that a 68-year-old Australian citizen was among those injured in the Thursday night incident and and is breathing with the help of a respirator.

Eight other people remain in hospital, many with broken bones. The state health department confirmed the death of a baby girl.

The famous Brazilian seafront location was crowded on a hot summer night when the car mounted the kerb.

Police have said the incident was not a terrorist attack, and have arrested the driver.

The driver told police he had not been drinking but lost control of his car. He also said that he has epilepsy.