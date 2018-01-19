A fugitive pig caused a hazard for drivers after running on to a main road.

Emergency services were called to the A90 at Bridge of Dee in Aberdeen at 11.25am on Friday after reports of a runaway hog.

The farmyard animal had made a break for it and was running about on the busy road’s central reservation.

When officers arrived they “cajoled” the pig into safety at a Shell garage.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We traced the pig at a nearby petrol station.

“Officers cajoled the pig and contacted the farm to get it lifted.

“The farmer has recovered the pig.”