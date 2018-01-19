A Tory former minister has accused Theresa May of timidity and a lack of ambition in a devastating attack on her leadership.

Nick Boles warned the Prime Minister it was “time to raise your game” and claimed her government “constantly disappoints”.

The stinging assessment on her premiership from a usually loyal Conservative MP sent shockwaves around Westminster and will be viewed with deep concern in No 10.

Mr Boles tweeted: “There is a timidity and lack of ambition about Mrs May’s Government which means it constantly disappoints. Time to raise your game, Prime Minister. #worboys #HousingCrisis #NHSfunding #etcetc”