Theresa May and Donald Trump will meet for talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, Downing Street said.
The Prime Minister and the US President will hold a bilateral meeting in the margins of the Swiss summit.
Downing Street and the White House made the announcement just a day after reports Mr Trump would snub the PM at the gathering.
A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with President Trump in the margins of the World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland next week.”
Comments