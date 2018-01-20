Sex offenders and the justice system make headlines again on Saturday, along with Brexit, Carillion and insurers.

The case of “black cab rapist” John Worboys leads two papers after the Government announced it would not seek a judicial review of his parole after taking legal advice.

The Daily Express says Justice Minister David Gauke’s decision to abandon a judicial review of the Parole Board’s decision provoked fury, as it raised the prospect of Worboys being released in a matter of days.

The Daily Mirror reports that Worboys’ victims are urging police to reinvestigate the prolific sex attacker for dozens of further alleged offences.

Meanwhile a former head of the judiciary has told The Times that he fears rapists will get away with their crimes, due to failings by prosecutors and police that have undermined public confidence in the justice system.

Tomorrow's front page: Rape trials under threat #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Z3PLBDbL0Y — The Times of London (@thetimes) January 19, 2018

Former justice secretary David Lidington – now Prime Minister Theresa May’s right hand man in his position as Cabinet Office Minister – has told the Daily Telegraph Britain could rejoin a reformed EU “within a generation”.

The Financial Times Weekend reports that private equity and buyout firms are gathering around Carillion as the City companies look to cash in construction giant’s collapse and snap up its assets.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for January 20https://t.co/Chvi8cVesD pic.twitter.com/mffLnQkoVL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 19, 2018

The Guardian leads with allegations that insurance companies are refusing to give life insurance to people with anxiety and depression.

The Guardian front page, Saturday 20 January 2018: Insurers penalising people with depression pic.twitter.com/GmstP28uJQ — The Guardian (@guardian) January 19, 2018

Nearly half a million tons of recycling was dumped in landfill or incinerated last year, the Daily Mail reports.

The Sun reports on the off-field activities of a Premier League player.