Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald has been nominated to replace Gerry Adams as party leader.

The Dublin Central TD was confirmed as the sole nominee for the position following a party meeting on Saturday.

Mr Adams announced in November that he was stepping down after 34 years in the role.

.@MaryLouMcDonald anois ina hUachtarán Toghaí Shinn Féin pic.twitter.com/PNYGFQqlfO — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) January 20, 2018

A special party conference to ratify a new leader will be held on February 10.

Nominations for the position closed at 5pm on Friday.

Ms McDonald has been a TD for Dublin Central since 2011.

Before getting elected to the Dail (parliament), she was an MEP representing the Dublin constituency – becoming Sinn Fein’s first MEP in the Republic of Ireland in 2004.

As we enter a new era we look ahead with confidence, to government in the north built on equality and integrity and in government in the south based on our republican ideals – @MaryLouMcDonald pic.twitter.com/d3SRWeFjDk — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) January 20, 2018

Many party members have been tweeting their support for Ms McDonald.

Fiachra McGuinness, son of the late Martin McGuinness, Tweeted a video message on Friday announcing that he was “proud and honoured” to endorse Ms McDonald.

He said his father was a “huge admirer of her ideas, dedication and commitment”, and that she was the “ideal candidate to lead Sinn Fein into the future”.

A nomination process to fill Ms McDonald’s position of deputy leader is to open for a period of 10 days.