Gunmen have attacked the Intercontinental Hotel in the Afghan capital Kabul, officials have said.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said Afghan special forces have arrived at the hotel in response to attack.

Nasrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, confirmed that there were four attackers.

One was and killed by Afghan security forces, while three others are still inside the hotel, he added.

Only three people have been reported wounded so far, he added, but the number of casualties might rise.

No-one has claimed responsibility for the attack.