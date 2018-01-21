A judge has ordered a divorcee to leave a flat owned by her wealthy ex-husband – but not to take his portrait of a half-clothed woman.

Alexandra Lovell, whose marriage to John O’Connell ended nearly a year ago, was told to take only her “personal possessions and art” when she said goodbye to her home.

Judge Mark Everall said she had to “leave the other contents” including Mr O’Connell’s “portrait of a half-clothed woman”.

Detail of the case has emerged in another judge’s ruling following the latest divorce court hearing

Mr O’Connell complained that his ex-wife had stayed in the flat in breach of Judge Everall’s order.

He said she was in contempt of court and asked Judge Edward Hess to jail her.

Judge Hess, who analysed the case at a hearing in the Central Family Court in London, imposed a two-month suspended jail term and warned her that she would be jailed if she did not leave the flat as ordered.

The judge named the couple in his ruling but gave little detail of their background.

He said they had divorced and fought over money and he said Mr O’Connell had handed over a lump sum of about £250,000.