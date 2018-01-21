A man has been arrested after an eight-year-old girl was stabbed to death in a “domestic incident”, police said.

The child was discovered seriously wounded at a property in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Saturday night, and died a short time later in hospital.

West Midlands Police said the man, 54, was also taken to hospital with a stab wound to the stomach.

A 54-year-old man has been arrested following the death of an 8-year-old girl at an address in Brownhills last night: https://t.co/6m4euuJZ58 pic.twitter.com/c8onEJhXXW — Walsall Police (@Walsallpolice) January 21, 2018

He is in a stable condition and will be questioned “in due course” over the incident in Valley View, a residential street on the edge of the town.

Police were called to the scene at 9.15pm.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, from the homicide unit, said: “We are treating this as a domestic incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the child’s death.

“Our family liaison team are supporting the family of the little girl, who are naturally devastated by her death. Our thoughts remain with them.”