An injured walker was airlifted to hospital after falling close to the summit of Slieve Donard in the Mournes, the mountain rescue team has said.

The man, who was one of a group of four walkers, is believed to have suffered spinal and pelvic injuries when he fell on his way down from the summit of the mountain.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said it received a call for help at around 5pm on Saturday.

The Police Search & Rescue Team 👮🏻‍♂️ called out tonight for injured walker in the Mourne Mountains ⛰ Thankfully male quickly located by Mourne Mountain Rescue Team and airlifted to Hospital by 119 Prestwick Coastguard Helicopter 🚁 #GetWellSoon #MourneMRT #PSAR pic.twitter.com/3RhhOqOPgE — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 20, 2018

The team responded and located the casualty just off the summit of Slieve Donard.

He was treated for suspected spinal and pelvic injuries along with mild hypothermia.

The other members of the party were also treated for mild hypothermia.

The team said that due to the location and potential severity of the man’s injuries, helicopter assistance was requested.

The man was airlifted to hospital while the remaining party members were assisted off the mountain.

The rescue operation, which involved 18 members of the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team, Belfast and Newcastle Coastguards, Rescue 199 and the PSNI, concluded at 10.45pm on Saturday.