Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found in a back garden.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said the body of the man in his 30s was discovered after officers attended a house on Beilby Road, Haydock at around 12.15am on Sunday, following reports of concern for the safety of a man.

A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Haydock, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

We have arrested a man and woman on suspicion of murder following an incident in Beilby Road, Haydock this morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0518219620 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.https://t.co/giLPFCN6LI — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) January 21, 2018

A police cordon is in place at the property to allow forensic examinations to be carried out, and officers are carrying out house-to-house enquiries.

The force spokesman said: “The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“He has not yet been formally identified.

“A Home Office post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 0518219620 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.